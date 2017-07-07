SOCAR doubles revenues from crude oil sale

Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ The revenues from sale of crude oil of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) for 2016 more than doubled and amounted to 29.613 bln AZN.

Report informs, during the reporting period the company's revenues from oil products increased by 3% - up to 11.759 bln AZN.

SOCAR earned 2.643 billion AZN (+44%) on petrochemical products, 1.952 billion AZN - natural gas (+16%). Other revenues of the company are equal to 5.938 billion AZN (+ 59%).

Notably, the company's total revenues increased by 57% - up to 51.905 bln AZN.