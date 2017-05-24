SOCAR contributions reach 66% in overall budget income from public tax payers

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ Tax and other compulsory payments by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) made 65.6% of total contributions from state owned tax payers to the state budget in 2016.

Report informs referring to review of Chamber of Accounts on draft law "On execution of 2016 state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan” and annual report on execution of state budget.

According to report, the AZN 1,240.0 mln income forecasted for this source was executed for 101.0%, contributing AZN 1,252.393 mln to state budget.

In reporting period, debts of the company to state budget reduced by AZN 60.2 thousand or 88% and made AZN 8.2 thousand ("Azəriqaz"). Excess payment increased by AZN 10.815 mln or 7.6% to AZN 153.477 mln.