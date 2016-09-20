SOCAR puts bonds for sale

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) put for sale the SOCAR bonds issued for the Azerbaijani citizens. Report informs, the sale will continue until October 10.

The bonds of 1 000 USD nominal cost will bring profits of 5% annual. Interests will be paid each 3 months. No tax will be deducted from the revenue of the bonds.SOCAR guarantees the liquidity of bonds. At the same time, investors are able to convert their bonds to cash at any time. The foreign individuals and legal entities can purchase these bonds in the secondary market.

The SOCAR bonds can be purchased at the announced investment companies (“AzFinance", "İnvestAZ", "PAŞA Kapital", "PSG-Kapital"), ASAN service centers No.1 and No.5, the International Bank of Azerbaijan, “Kapital Bank”, "Rabitəbank" and "Xalq Bank" OJSCs.

More information can be found at www.socaristiqraz.az.