    SOCAR bonds purchased at 1 000.45 USD, sold for 1 015 USD

    Investment company PSG Capital has published new buying and selling prices of SOCAR bonds

    Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ Market maker on bonds of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) - "PSG Capital" investment company  has published new buying and selling prices at secondary market.

    Report informs citing the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE).

    According to the information, bonds purchased at price of 1 000.45 USD, sold at 1 015 USD.

    Notably, SOCAR bonds entered the secondary market on October 17. Now there are 100,000 bonds with nominal value of 1 000 USD in circulation. Maturity terms of bonds is in 2021, annual yield is 5%. Interests are paid every 3 months.

