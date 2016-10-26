SOCAR bonds continue to rise

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ PSG Capital Investment Company, which carries out market maker action on the bonds of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), has increased purchase and sale prices of the securities in the secondary market.

Report informs citing the Baku Stock Exchange.

According to information, purchase price of the bonds rose from 1 001,11 USD to 1 001,25 USD, selling price from 1 016,11 USD to 1 016,25 USD.

Notably, secondary market of the SOCAR bonds was launched on October 17. Currently, the company owns 100 000 bonds in turnover at par value 1 000 USD each. Repurchase guarantee bonds of SOCAR will be in circulation until 2021.

Annual yield is 5%. Interest are paid every 3 months.