Volume of SOCAR's bond issue announced

Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Financial Markets Control Chamber (FMCC) has registered 100 000 interest-bearing, paperless, unsecured bond issues of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), each of 1 000 USD nominal cost, and approved their issue prospectus.

Report informs citing the Chamber.

According to the information, term of circulation of the bonds with total nominal value of 100 mln USD is 5 years and annual interest rate is 5%. SOCAR bonds subscription will be held on September 20 - October 10, 2016 as well as the placement on the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on October 13-14, 2016.

"Taking into account numerous appeals to the FMCC, we state that the visual materials used in the communication campaign are not securities and are used for advertising purposes. Registration of accounts of the paperless bonds owners will be held by the National Depository Center", FMCC reported.