"Silkway Insurance" OJSC to hold meeting of shareholders

Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 31, at 10:00, "Silkway Insurance" OJSC will hold next general meeting of its shareholders.

Report informs, the meeting will be organized in the administrative building of Silkway Holding LLC, which includes the company.

Agenda of the meeting was not disclosed.

Notably, Silkway Insurance was established in 2011 based on the "Azal Sigorta" OJSC, included in the Silkway Holding LLC. Its authorized capital is 14.77 mln AZN. 38.74% of the company's shares owned by Jamila Jahangir Asgarova, 38.74% by Malahat Jahangir Asgarova, 19% by the Silkway Airlines LLC, 3.52% by the Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC.