 Top
    Close photo mode

    Shahmar Movsumov: SOFAZ participates at currency market under certain schedule

    Sale of dollar according to schedule prevents agitation in market

    Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) participates at the currency market under certain schedule, but not under supply and demand.

    Report informs, the Fund's Executive Director Shahmar Movsumov said.

    According to him, sale of currency according to the schedule is aimed at preventiion of agitation in market: "Exchange rate is determined depending on the demand and supply as the Central Bank of Azerbaijan has applied floating exchange rate regime."

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi