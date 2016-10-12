Shahmar Movsumov: SOFAZ participates at currency market under certain schedule

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) participates at the currency market under certain schedule, but not under supply and demand.

Report informs, the Fund's Executive Director Shahmar Movsumov said.

According to him, sale of currency according to the schedule is aimed at preventiion of agitation in market: "Exchange rate is determined depending on the demand and supply as the Central Bank of Azerbaijan has applied floating exchange rate regime."