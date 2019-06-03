​SGC sees 16% rise in assets

As of January 1, 2019, the assets of Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) CJSC stood at $12,884,424,000, up 1% in comparison to a year earlier, Report informs citing the company’s audited consolidated financial statements for 2018.

In the reporting period, the long-term assets rose by 10% to $12,031,821,000, current assets surged by 4.5-fold to AZN $852.603 million.

Liabilities rose by 22% to $9,468,829,000, with long-term liabilities growing by 23% to $8,996,135,000, current liabilities ascending by 6% to $472.694 million, total capital soaring 2.85% to $ 3,415,595,000.