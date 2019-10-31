​Securities market shrinks in Azerbaijan

Operations in the securities market amounted to AZN 12,071,500,000 in January-September 2019, down 0.1% from previous year, Report informs referring to the Financial Markets Supervisory Authority (FIMSA).

Number of deals rose by 6.4% to 4,397.

Corporate securities market accounted for AZN 1,913,300,000 (+0.9%), government securities market – for AZN 9,315,300,000 (-3.4%), and repo and reverse repo operations market – for AZN 842.9 million (+54.5%).

Number of deals on these segments made up 2,369 (-7.5%), 1,604 (+26.2%) and 424 (+42.3%) respectively.