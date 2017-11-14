 Top
    SCC reduces excise and road tax payments to budget

    Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ In January-October 2017, budget revenues through the State Customs Committee (SCC) amounted to 2 168.65 mln. AZN.

    Report informs referring to the SCC, it is 18.05% more compared to the same period in 2016.

    In annual comparison, customs duties increased by 15.9% to 571.576 mln. AZN, customs payments on value added tax increased by 23.95% to 1,497,747 mln. AZN. 

    Customs payments for excise tax decreased by 13.7% to 70,359 mln. AZN, road tax payments decreased by 46.2% and amounted to 28.967 mln. AZN.

