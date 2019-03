© Report https://report.az/storage/news/3f5ef28320336a2b30c0b06f609b9aee/c70c8bbc-d0c6-44c6-b6f8-da62ea7428d8_292.jpg

The State Customs Committee (SCC) transferred AZN 336.033 million to the state budget in February 2019, up 53% or AZN 116.369 million from the previous year.

SCC told Report that the transfers from the customs duties rose by 22.35% or AZN 13.181 million to AZN 72.164 million, VAT by 63.9% or AZN 96.952 million to AZN 248.643 million, excises by 1.9-fold or AZN 5.658 million to AZN 12.049 million, road tax by 22.2% or AZN 578,000 to AZN 3.177 million.