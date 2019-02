Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ In January 2019, the State Customs Committee (SCC) transferred AZN 329,645,700 to the state budget, up AZN 103,557,400 or 45.8% from the previous year, SCC told Report.

In the reporting period, AZN 76,480,400 (+ AZN 17,009,800 or 28.6%) came from the customs duties, AZN 233,048,700 (+ AZN 76,029,800 or 48.4%) came from VAT, AZN 16,862,300 (+ AZN 10,081,600 or 2.5-fold) from excises, AZN 3,254,300 (+ AZN 436,200 or 15.5%) from road tax.