SCC gets 36% rise in budget transfers

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/3f5ef28320336a2b30c0b06f609b9aee/c70c8bbc-d0c6-44c6-b6f8-da62ea7428d8_292.jpg

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ In January-November 2018, the State Customs Committee (SCC) transferred AZN 3,253,078,400, up AZN 869,678,390 or 36.49% from the previous year, Report informs referring to SCC.

In the reporting period, AZN 827,446,800 (+30.72% or AZN 194,477,660) came from customs duties, AZN 2,223,775,500 (+35.57% or AZN 583,435,960) from VAT, AZN 165,334,500 (+2.11-fold or AZN 87,085,800) from excises, AZN 36,521,600 (-14.69% or AZN 4,678,970) from road tax.