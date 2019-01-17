SCC gets 32% rise in budget transfers

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ In 2018, the State Customs Committee (SCC) transferred AZN 3,434,062,000, up AZN 825,282,390 or 31.6% from the previous year, SCC told Report.

In the reporting period, AZN 883,150,800 (+ AZN 176,276,460 or 24.9%) came from customs duties, AZN 2,340,784,500 (+ AZN 567,594,760 or 32%) from VAT, AZN 169,964,900 (+ AZN 76,041,500 or 81%) from excises, AZN 40,161,800 (+ AZN 5,369,670 or 15.4%) from road tax.