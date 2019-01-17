SCC gets 32% rise in budget transfers

https://report.az/storage/news/b5c9840f0058ae91f6cc0d51417142ac/d9c084c3-2c80-4c60-b72e-9f9fa42d3979_292.jpg
Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ In 2018, the State Customs Committee (SCC) transferred AZN 3,434,062,000, up AZN 825,282,390 or 31.6% from the previous year, SCC told Report.
In the reporting period, AZN 883,150,800 (+ AZN 176,276,460 or 24.9%) came from customs duties, AZN 2,340,784,500 (+ AZN 567,594,760 or 32%) from VAT, AZN 169,964,900 (+ AZN 76,041,500 or 81%) from excises, AZN 40,161,800 (+ AZN 5,369,670 or 15.4%) from road tax.
Aqşin RafiqoğluNews Author