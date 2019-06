In January-May 2019, the State Customs Committee (SCC) transferred AZN 1,733,497,000, up AZN 407.861 million or 30.8% from the previous year, SCC told Report.

In the reporting period, AZN 403.939 million (+18.3% or AZN 62.465 million) came from customs duties, AZN 1,196,512,000 (+31.2% or AZN 284.57 million) from VAT, AZN 116,205 (+twofold or AZN 57.278 million) from excises, AZN 16,842,000 (+17.8% or AZN 2.48 million) from road tax.