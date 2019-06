In May 2019, the State Customs Committee (SCC) transferred AZN 341,638,500, up AZN 43,583,700 or 14.6% from the previous year, SCC told Report.

In the reporting period, AZN 89,138,300 (+ AZN 11,680,500 or 15.07%) came from customs duties, AZN 228,733,800 (+ AZN 26,785,300 or 13.3%) from VAT, AZN 20,141,100 (+ AZN 4,638,100 or 29.9%) from excises, AZN 3,625,300 (+ AZN 479,800 or 15.2%) from road tax.