Samir Sharifov: 35% of budget to be allocated for particular programs and projects

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ Incomes of 2017 state budget of Azerbaijan will amount AZN 16.2 bln., expenditures are estimated AZN 16.9 bln. Report informs, minister of finance Samir Sharifov told at plenary session of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).

Notably, additional AZN 300.0 mln. income is forecasted after Tariff Council’s decision to raise prices for gas and electricity. Considerable part of this income will be channeled to social protection of poor families. Amendment to draft budget related to this change is proposed in Milli Majlis.

After changes the budget income for 2017 is forecasted as AZN 16 255.0 mln., which is down by AZN 567.0 mln. or 3.4% in comparison with forecasted income for 2016. Next year budget expenditures are expected to be AZN 16 900.0 mln.

Income to the budget from Ministry of Taxes is estimated AZN 7.510 bln., which is up by AZN 500.0 mln. or 7.1% in comparison with same indicator of 2016.

Income from State Customs Committee is expected to amount AZN 2.20 bln., which is up by AZN 390.0 mln. or 21.5% in comparison with same indicator of 2016.

Transfers from Azerbaijan State Oil Fund will amount AZN 6 100.0 mln – AZN 1 515.0 mln or 19.9% lower than transfers in 2016.

Finally, the export price of crude oil in 2017 state budget is envisioned USD 40.