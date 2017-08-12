Russian economy grew by 2.5% in second quarter

Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/ Russia's GDP in the II quarter of 2017 accelerated by 2.5% in the annual comparison after rising by 0.5% in the I quarter.

Report informs citing the Interfax, Federal State Statistics Service reported.

It out to be slightly lower than preliminary calculations by the Ministry of Economic Development, which estimated GDP growth in the II quarter at 2.7%. At the same time, data from Statistics Service turned out to be much better than the calculations of the Central Bank, which estimated the annual GDP growth at 1.3-1.5% in the II quarter. More detailed data on GDP for the II quarter will be presented in mid-September.

In addition, according to the Ministry of Finance, the deficit of the federal budget of Russia for the period from January to July 2017 amounted to 0.8% of GDP.