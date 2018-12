Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Agricultural Bank JSC has announced the shutdown of its office in Azerbaijan, Report informs citing ‘Vergiler’ newspaper.

The creditors can appeal to the office at Jafar Jabbarli str.44, Yasamal district, Baku.

The Russian Agricultural Bank JSC was registered on March 16, 2010. Its legal representative is Bakhtiyar Aghayev.