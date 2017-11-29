Russia will restrict loans for physical persons

Baku. 29 November.REPORT.AZ/ Bank of Russia (Central Bank of Russia) mulls to apply restrictions for physical persons loans.

Report informs referring to the TASS, deputy governor of Bank of Russia, Vasily Pozdyshev stated at the conference of Association of Russian Banks. Pozdyshev said that credit profile of physical persons in first 10 months of 2017 increased by 9.8%.

"Increase of risk weights of crediting makes us to think about limiting it.”

In January-October, credit profile of physical persons increased by 9.8% while crediting for companies in non-financial sector increased only 2.9%.

Earlier, the governor of Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina said that the crediting dynamics of physical persons should correspond to population’s revenue growth in the country.