Russia suffers $ 55 bln loss after sanctions over past three years

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Russian economy has lost $ 55 bln as a result of the sanctions after the reunification of Crimea.

Report informs citing the Interfax, says the UN report.

The report was published by Spain's EFE agency.

The report says that sanctions against Russia will cost 3.2 bln euros ($ 3.8 billion) a month to the opposite side.

The main damage is caused to eurozone countries. According to UN Special Rapporteur Idriss Jazairy, three years have elapsed since the introduction of sanctions, and it's time to measure its effectiveness. "I advise you to do it immediately," the UN official added. In his opinion, the sanctions should be gradually eliminated, in particular the sanctions that have a negative impact on the population.