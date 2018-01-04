Russia's RTS stock index reaches 40 month-high

Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/ The main stock index of Russia, RTS today, for the first time since 2014 exceeded 1,200.

Report informs citing the Interfax, RTS index has reached 1 203 points in today's auctions. Last time, the RTS index dropped to 1,200 points in September 2014 and then dropped to 578 by the negative impact of the global financial crisis. The RTS reached a historic record of 2,488 points in May 2008.

The reason for the rise in the index is positive mood in stock exchanges and the rise in oil prices. Stocks playing a key role in the RTS index increase are Raspadskaya, Rosneft, Gazprom, Aeroflot, Nornikel and Sberbank.

Notably, Sberbank shares have risen by 1.9% to 236.18 rubles which is historic maximum.