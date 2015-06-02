Russia prepares a budget sequestration

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ Russian government reduces expenditures on federal projects by 33%. For the next three years, appropriations requested by ministries and a variety of construction costs to be compressed by 0,3%.

Report referring to the newspaper "Kommersant", in cutting of future costs involved the interdepartmental commission on the budget expenses of an investment nature.

According to the Commission, budget expenditures of the investment nature have been reduced for 2016 by 33%, or 885 billion rubles (18.7 billion dollars) - up to 1 788 billion rubles (33.7 billion US dollars) for 2017 - 35% or 987 billion rubles (18.6 billion US dollars) - up to 1 793 billion rubles (33.8 billion US dollars) for 2018 - a 42%, or 1 159 billion rubles (21, 9 billion US dollars) - up to 1 608 billion rubles (30.3 billion dollars).

In addition, it states that social and defense spending not fall under sequestration.

Last year the volume of GDP in Russia in comparison with the previous year increased by 0.6% to $ 71 trillion rubles.

This year in Azerbaijan also expected to reduce costs of investment character, in particular, the construction costs. So, from the budget for 2015 for construction works at sites where it is expedient to continue the construction, allocated 5 654 700 000 AZN, of which the first 4 months spent 962.5 million AZN.