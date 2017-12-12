Russia may use crypto-currency to avoid sanctions

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Use of bitcoin can be an objective necessity to avoid foreign restrictions.

Report informs citing the Rambler News Service, Russian president's advisor Sergei Glazyev made a speech during the discussions at the Presidential Administration on legal status of crypto-currencies.

"There is an objective necessity to use crypto-currencies. First, banks face sanctions and do not want to carry out settlements. This financial instrument is very useful for us on some types of activities important for the state. Despite sanctions, we can make settlements with counterparts in this way”, Glazyev added.

He also announced that the national crypto-currency could be created: "By means of a block chain a digital ruble or a crypto-ruble can be released for circulation”.