Baku. 22 July. REPORT.AZ/ Financial Market Control Chamber is ready to review the upper limit of interest rates on manat to insured deposits. Report informs, it was stated by Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Chamber Rufat Aslanli at today's press conference.

According to him, this issue should be the subject of joint discussion with the Central Bank of Azerbaijan: "In this matter it is necessary to coordinate the positions of two monetary institutions."