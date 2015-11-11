Revenues to state budget from Ministry of Taxes reduced

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ In January-October 2015, revenues to the state budget through the Ministry of Taxes amounted to 5 970 247 mln. AZN.

Report was told in the analytical and information department of the Ministry of Taxes, tax revenue under the Ministry of Taxes decreased by 2.8% compared to the same period last year.

According to the information forecast for 10 months implemented by 100.1%.

During the reporting period, tax authorities registered 65,367 taxpayers.