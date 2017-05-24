Revealed direct investments from Azerbaijan to Turkey in last 16 years

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ $ 141.1 bln direct foreign investments have been made in Turkish economy from 2002 till April 1, 2017.

Report informs referring to Turkish ministry of economy, $129.6 bln or 91.8% of all direct foreign investments during 16 years were made by 20 countries.

During the period under scrutiny, Azerbaijan’s direct investments to Turkish economy made $5.092 bln. $4.987 or 97.9% of this was invested in years 2010-2017. As a result, Azerbaijan positioned itself on 12th position among direct investors to Turkey with overall 3.6% share.

Notably, the Netherlands leads the list with $22.1 bln direct investment volume. The US is second with $11.2 bln, Austria – third with $9.8 bln. Russia made $5.182 bln direct investments to Turkey and ranked one step ahead of Azerbaijan - 11th.