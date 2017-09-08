Reserves of Central Bank of Azerbaijan approach $ 5.1 bln

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/1a2472429aeef99519fdcb2a5e4e83ca/0ca278ce-b1bf-42b8-8acb-ffa9f7c8dd67_292.jpg

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ The volume of official foreign exchange reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) amounted to $ 5 101.2 mln as of September 1, 2017.

Report informs citing the CBA, foreign exchange reserves, as compared to August 1, increased by $ 68.1 mln or 1.35%.

Compared to the beginning of the year, the currency reserves of the regulator increased by $ 1,126.8 mln or 28.35%, and by $ 908.7 mln or 21.67% on an annualized basis.