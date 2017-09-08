 Top
    Reserves of Central Bank of Azerbaijan approach $ 5.1 bln

    This figure has increased by 22% over the past year
    Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ The volume of official foreign exchange reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) amounted to $ 5 101.2 mln as of September 1, 2017.

    Report informs citing the CBA, foreign exchange reserves, as compared to August 1, increased by $ 68.1 mln or 1.35%.

    Compared to the beginning of the year, the currency reserves of the regulator increased by $ 1,126.8 mln or 28.35%, and by $ 908.7 mln or 21.67% on an annualized basis.

