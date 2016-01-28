Azerbaijani Finance Minister meets IMF and World Bank representatives

Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ The WB (the World Bank) mission visit to Azerbaijan has started.

Report informs, the visit will end next week.

Today mission led by coordinator of the WB on private and financial sector in the South Caucasus Angela Prigozhina met with Azerbaijani Finance Minister Samir Sharifov together with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) representatives.

According to the information, meeting of A.Prigozhina with a number of heads of government and commercial banks is planned.

Notably, earlier A.Prigozhina visited Azerbaijan on October 5-9, 2015.