Report experts: US-dollar to fall further in Turkey

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ US-dollar rate declined below 3.60 TRY in Turkey. Analytical Group of Report News Agency informs, reason is USD rate's depreciation against Euro in global currency market. Thus, in the first round of French presidential election Emmanuel Macron who supports EU has gained a victory on April 23, thus Euro exchange rate sharply increased against the US-dollar.

Another reason for decline of US-dollar in world currency markets, is a weak performance of US economy in recent times. As a result, probability of increase in discount rate by Federal Reserve System (Fed) down below 50%.

Analytical Group believes, against background of the tourist season in Turkey and weakening of the US-dollar in global currency market, USD rate can decline to the level of 3.55 TRY/USD: “However, it will not be a long-term. US-dollar will start to rise again in August. Though in 2017, US-dollar is expected to set steady pace, in 2018 it may reach 4.50 TRY/USD."