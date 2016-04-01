Report: US-dollar price will fall on the world market

Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ On global foreign exchange markets decline of main currency pair USD/EUR is expected. Report informs, despite the figures of the US economy, which is waiting by investors, the US-dollar to Euro continues to fall.

Analytical Group of Report News Agency informs that tonight will be unveiled in the US figures of hourly wages, changes in the number of jobs in non-agricultural sector, the proportion of the economically active population, unemployment, the business activity index in the manufacturing sector in March. Among them, the most powerful influence on the dollar index has a change in the number of jobs in non-agricultural sector. However, the head of the Federal Reserve System (Fed) Janet Yellen, in his speech at the New York club this week made it clear that in April, raising the key rate is expected. In the absence of significant positive developments in the US economy and global financial markets, the interest rate will not change as well at the June meeting.

"If today figures on the labor market will be lower than forecast, we will see a confirmation of Federal Reserve statements and a rapid weakening of the dollar. If the figure will exceed the forecast, according to most analysts, the Fed's decision will not be changed. Even the growth rates in the labor market by 300 thousand is not able to reduce unemployment figures and increase the average wage by 0.4% it should be noted that today, projected growth in the number of jobs by 205 thousand people, the average salary to 0,2% ", Report experts say.

In addition, after the sudden sharp rise in the number of jobs in February by 242 thousand, there is a possibility that the figure for March will be lower than forecast. Growth of average wages by 0.4-0.5% could be a serious positive signal for the markets.