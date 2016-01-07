Report: Selling rate of US dollar in Baku up to 1.80 AZN

Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ Research Group of Report News Agency has revealed as a result of the next monitoring of currency exchange offices located on the street 28 May at about 16:00, the rate of sale of currency increased again. Most exchangers bought dollar at 1.72 manats, sold for 1.80 manats. It is noted that in the first half of the day the course of purchase and sale of the dollar was between 1,67-1,75 AZN/USD.

Notably, although the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR) has kept official dollar exchange rate today at yesterday's mark of 1,5626 AZN / USD, in today's currency auction demand was covered by 19%, which again caused a stir in foreign exchange market.

Note that, CBAR is selling dollar to commercial banks in the organized market on a "best offer". Volume of the CBAR intervention in the organized exchange market, which in the last days of December amounted to approximately 100 mln USD a day, today significantly decreased.