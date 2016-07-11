Report: Number of ATMs started to rise again in Azerbaijan

Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ The total number of installed ATMs in the monthly comparison increased by 20 units (+ 0.78%), but decreased by 121 units from the beginning of the year (-4,49%) and as of June 1, 2016, amounted to 2 573 ATMs in Azerbaijan.

Report was told in the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

1 421 ATMs or 55.2% are located in Baku, 1 152 ATMs or 44.8% in the regions. In May, 9 units were installed in Baku and 11 new ATMs in the regions.

The number of ATMs in the capital compared to the previous year decreased by 5.39% or 81 units, in regions 40 units or 3.36%.

According to the report, as of June 1 this year in the country 1 ATM accounted for 3.8 thousand people. In the beginning of the year, 3.6 thousand per ATM.