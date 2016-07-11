 Top
    Close photo mode

    Report: Number of ATMs started to rise again in Azerbaijan

    In May, 20 new ATMs were installed in the country

    Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ The total number of installed ATMs in the monthly comparison increased by 20 units (+ 0.78%), but decreased by 121 units from the beginning of the year (-4,49%) and as of June 1, 2016, amounted to 2 573 ATMs in Azerbaijan.

    Report was told in the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

    1 421 ATMs or 55.2% are located in Baku, 1 152 ATMs or 44.8% in the regions. In May, 9 units were installed in Baku and 11 new ATMs in the regions.

    The number of ATMs in the capital compared to the previous year decreased by 5.39% or 81 units, in regions 40 units or 3.36%.

    According to the report, as of June 1 this year in the country 1 ATM accounted for 3.8 thousand people. In the beginning of the year, 3.6 thousand per ATM. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi