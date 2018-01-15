Report: Important global economic news of this week - TOP 5

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ The most important global economic news for the global financial market from January 15 to 19 will be announced in the US, China, Eurozone, Great Britain and Canada.

Analytical Group of Report News Agency has defined below top 5 economic news that may influence global financial market this week:

1) On January 18 at 17:30 Baku time, U.S. Department of Commerce will announce the number of new houses and permits for construction of new houses in December. According to analysts, the number of newly constructed houses will decrease by 1.7% and permits to drop by 1%. During the week, heads of Fed's Chicago, Cleveland regional office members and vice chair for supervision of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors expected to address.

Analysts do not expect Fed to increase discount rate at next January session;

2) On January 18 the economic growth indicator of the fourth quarter in China will be announced at 06.00 Baku time. Analysts predict GDP growth by 6.7%. Also, China's December industrial production, major capital investment and retail sales volumes will be announced;

3) On December 17 at 14:00 Baku time, the euro zone inflation will be announced. Analysts predict that inflation will make up 1.4% and 0.1% less than in November. It is assumed that this figure would affect ECB's next meeting on January 25;

4) On January 16 the UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) will announce the December inflation at 1.30 pm Baku time. Analysts predict that inflation will hit 3%. Also, the December index of retail sales will be announced on January 19;

5) The Central Bank of Canada will announce its decision on the discount rate on January 17 at 19:00 Baku time. Experts believe that discount rate will increase by 0.25 percentage points and reach 1.25%.