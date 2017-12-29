Report experts: Dollar will rise in second half of 2018

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared forecasts for key financial assets in 2018.

According to forecasts, US-dollar rate will fluctuate between 1.67-1.77 AZN/USD in Azerbaijan. In first half of the year, US-dollar is expected to decline slightly in the second half of the year, especially it will appreciate in the last quarter.

Brent crude oil prices is expected to fluctuate between $ 52-73/ barrel. In the first half of the year, it is expected to fluctuate between $ 60-73 and $ 52-65/barrel in the second half. The price of gold in the first half of the year is expected to range between $ 1,240 and $ 1,320 and $ 1,100-1,260 in the second half of 2018.

Analytical Group predicts, Fed will increase discount rate three times in 2018. By the end of next year, the rate can reach 2,5%. Crypto-currency market is also expected to grow. Capitalization of this market will double and exceed $ 1 trillion.