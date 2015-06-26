World Bank Regional Director for the South Caucasus arrives in Azerbaijan

Baku. 26 June. REPORT.AZ/ The World Bank (WB) Regional Director for the South Caucasus Henry Kerali will visit Baku on July 1-2.

Report was told by the WB Baku office, H.Kerali is not expected to participate in any public event.

During his visit to Baku, Regional Director is expected to meet with the head of state Ilham Aliyev and government officials. It was announced that the aim of H.Kerali's visit is discuss the current performance of the country' program and future prospects with the Azerbaijani government partners.