Reasons for decline of Bitcoin's price unveiled

Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ The reasons for decline of world's leading digital currency Bitcoin since the beginning of this year, was announced.

Report informs citing the foreign media, 5 factors affected the price fall.

1) Activity in ICO (Initial Coin Offering) has been reduced:

2) Facebook and Alphabet have banned crypto-currency adverts:

3) Market attendants bet on the decline in Bitcoin. Thus, in December, Cboe Global Markets İnc and CME Group Inc began futures operations with Bitcoin:

As a result, for the first time, it was possible to play for a decline in Bitcoin on large trading platforms.

4) Unresolved security problem with hacker attacks;

5) Reduced activity in operations with bitcoin. If in the fourth quarter last year the number of transactions with Bitcoin was 400,000, in the first quarter of this year the figure was around 200,000.