Reason of Bitcoin’s devaluation disclosed

© CNBC https://report.az/storage/news/055ce6413395b3a71b41ed4c6e653366/c8e0ddaf-f766-453d-95ec-b3f0de537892_292.jpg

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ The reason of sharp decrease of Bitcoin price is related with investor’s wish to fix their profits. That's why the price of Bitcoin may drop till the level of $13 000.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, stated Josh Olszewicz, analyst of Brave New Coin, digital currency news and research website.

Bitcoin devalued by 35% in last five days to $12 874.

“This is a normal correction. In current level the correction is expected to be over,” said expert.

Currently, price of Bitcoin makes $13,500.