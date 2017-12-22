 Top
    Reason of Bitcoin’s devaluation disclosed

    Expert: In current level correction is expected to be over
    © CNBC

    Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ The reason of sharp decrease of Bitcoin price is related with investor’s wish to fix their profits. That's why the price of Bitcoin may drop till the level of $13 000.

    Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, stated Josh Olszewicz, analyst of Brave New Coin, digital currency news and research website.

    Bitcoin devalued by 35% in last five days to $12 874.

    “This is a normal correction. In current level the correction is expected to be over,” said expert.

    Currently, price of Bitcoin makes $13,500.

