Real effective rate of Azerbaijani manat increased

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ The real effective rate of the Azerbaijani manat made 91,9 points as of March 1, 2017. Report informs citing the CBA, this is by 1.7 points higher than the figure on February 1. Compared with the indicator for the corresponding period last year, the real effective rate fell by 0.3 points.The decline in the real effective rate means that the manat is cheaper relative to the currencies of the trading partner countries.

Analytical Group of Report predicts further growth of the real effective rate of manat due to the stabilization of the rate of the Turkish lira, Russian ruble and Chinese yuan and strengthening of the rate of the manat itself.

A real effective manat rate of manat considered satisfactory in the range of 85-90 points.