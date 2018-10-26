Real effective exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat keeps on rising

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ As of October 1, 2018, the real effective exchange rates of Azerbaijani manat was 100.3, up 0.1 percentage point from the previous month and 8.8 percentage points from a year earlier, Report informs citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Growth in real effective exchange rate was caused by depreciation of national currencies of Azerbaijan’s partner countries against dollar. Manat’s real effective exchange rates has been calculated since 2000. The lowest level was recorded in 2004 (74.2) and the highest in January 2015 (153.1). From the start of financial crisis, the lowest rate was recorded on September 1, 2016 (87).