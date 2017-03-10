 Top
    Close photo mode

    Real effective exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat fell slightly in January

    Report: No serious changes expected in real effective exchange rate of manat

    Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ Real effective exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat totaled 90.2 points as of February 1, 2017. 

    Report informs citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) this is by 1.1 points below the figure compared with indicator of January 1. The real effective exchange rate decreased by 2.1 points compared to the same period last year.

    A decline in the value of the real effective exchange rate means depreciation of manat compared with currencies of trade partners of Azerbaijan.

    Analytical Group of Report not expects significant changes in real effective exchange rate of manat after the strengthening of the manat along with Turkish lira, Russian ruble and the Chinese yuan.

    Notably, real effective exchange rate is considered to be satisfactory at 85-90 point range.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi