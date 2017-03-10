Real effective exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat fell slightly in January

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ Real effective exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat totaled 90.2 points as of February 1, 2017.

Report informs citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) this is by 1.1 points below the figure compared with indicator of January 1. The real effective exchange rate decreased by 2.1 points compared to the same period last year.

A decline in the value of the real effective exchange rate means depreciation of manat compared with currencies of trade partners of Azerbaijan.

Analytical Group of Report not expects significant changes in real effective exchange rate of manat after the strengthening of the manat along with Turkish lira, Russian ruble and the Chinese yuan.

Notably, real effective exchange rate is considered to be satisfactory at 85-90 point range.