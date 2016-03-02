 Top
    Ranking of insurance companies on payments (January 1, 2016)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of insurance companies based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/  Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of the insurance companies based in Azerbaijan on insurance payments to January 1, 2016.

    The table below shows ranking of the insurance companies:  

    No.Insurance companiesInsurance payments 
    (AZN)    		Share in market 
    (%)
    1Pasha Insurance3 287 586,5724,61
    2Ateshgah Life Insurance2 505 302,4618,76
    3Pasha Life Insurance1 750 786,1413,11
    4Ateshgah Insurance993 583,357,44
    5Azerinsurance762 445,005,71
    6AXA Mbask663 911,944,97
    7A-Group Insurance609 977,674,57
    8Standard Insurance589 626,874,41
    9AzInsurance562 653,564,21
    10Xalg Insurance424 538,813,18
    11Azerbaijan Industry Insurance259 890,221,95
    12AtaInsurance237 815,331,78
    13Buta Insurance165 609,031,24
    14International Insurance Company 160 629,511,20
    15Alfa Insurance159 706,021,20
    16Mega Insurance108 704,000,81
    17Baku Insurance74 833,840,56
    18Ravan Insurance30 452,860,23
    19Bashak Inam Insurance4 155,410,03
    20Gala Life Insurance2 195,000,0164
    21Silk Way Insurance2 102,090,0157
    22Amrah Insurance1 013,000,0080
    23Gunay Insurance685,560,0051
    24Azergarant60,000,00045
    25Qala Insurance0,000
