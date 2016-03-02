Ranking of insurance companies on payments (January 1, 2016)

https://report.az/storage/news/11259f155d74ffa2c67185b875254033/076d66cb-fb60-4c63-b45c-270409e874f7_292.jpg
Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of the insurance companies based in Azerbaijan on insurance payments to January 1, 2016.
The table below shows ranking of the insurance companies:
|No.
|Insurance companies
|Insurance payments
(AZN)
|Share in market
(%)
|1
|Pasha Insurance
|3 287 586,57
|24,61
|2
|Ateshgah Life Insurance
|2 505 302,46
|18,76
|3
|Pasha Life Insurance
|1 750 786,14
|13,11
|4
|Ateshgah Insurance
|993 583,35
|7,44
|5
|Azerinsurance
|762 445,00
|5,71
|6
|AXA Mbask
|663 911,94
|4,97
|7
|A-Group Insurance
|609 977,67
|4,57
|8
|Standard Insurance
|589 626,87
|4,41
|9
|AzInsurance
|562 653,56
|4,21
|10
|Xalg Insurance
|424 538,81
|3,18
|11
|Azerbaijan Industry Insurance
|259 890,22
|1,95
|12
|AtaInsurance
|237 815,33
|1,78
|13
|Buta Insurance
|165 609,03
|1,24
|14
|International Insurance Company
|160 629,51
|1,20
|15
|Alfa Insurance
|159 706,02
|1,20
|16
|Mega Insurance
|108 704,00
|0,81
|17
|Baku Insurance
|74 833,84
|0,56
|18
|Ravan Insurance
|30 452,86
|0,23
|19
|Bashak Inam Insurance
|4 155,41
|0,03
|20
|Gala Life Insurance
|2 195,00
|0,0164
|21
|Silk Way Insurance
|2 102,09
|0,0157
|22
|Amrah Insurance
|1 013,00
|0,0080
|23
|Gunay Insurance
|685,56
|0,0051
|24
|Azergarant
|60,00
|0,00045
|25
|Qala Insurance
|0,00
|0
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author