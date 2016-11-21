Ranking of insurance companies on payments/fees ratio (January-October, 2016)Ranking of insurance companies on payments/fees ratio (January-October, 2016) Report News Agency has prepared ranking of insurance companies based in Azerbaijan
Access to paid information is limited
This information is only available to subscribers
To subscribe to the newsletters or purchase photos, please contact 'Report' news agency Sales Department:
E-mail: subscribe@report.az
Phone: (012) 404 76 77 (ext. 956)
Mob: (077) 447 47 05
If you are a subscriber of Report News Agency, enter your login and password:
This post is also available in other languages:
Other news from category
- Cashless payments constitute 20% of card operations carried in Azerbaijan 10 January, 2020 / 16:51
- WB reveals date of approving 100-million loan for Azerbaijan - EXCLUSIVE 10 January, 2020 / 14:27
- Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (10.01.2019) 10 January, 2020 / 09:35
- CBA currency exchange rates (10.01.2020) 10 January, 2020 / 09:32
- Turkey's Central Bank posts decline in currency reserves 09 January, 2020 / 17:55
- BSE turnover shows 6% decline 09 January, 2020 / 12:10
- Compulsory Insurance Bureau doubles investments in SOCAR bonds 09 January, 2020 / 11:22
- WB: Longer-term growth in Azerbaijan depends on continuation of domestic reforms 09 January, 2020 / 09:55
- CBA currency exchange rates (09.01.2020) 09 January, 2020 / 09:53
- Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (09.01.2020) 09 January, 2020 / 09:14
Namiq HüseynovNews Author