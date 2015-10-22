Ranking of insurance companies on incomings

https://report.az/storage/news/7b5a85d9a67fd5415b2b452521743f3f/db287675-c5ba-42da-b436-be93911d7484_292.jpg
Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared the ranking of insurance companies based in Azerbaijan for insurance fees to January-September, 2015.
The table below shows ranking of the insurance companies:
|No.
|Insurance companies
|Insurance fees (AZN)
|1
|Pasha Insurance
|48 248 028,37
|2
|Pasha Life Insurance
|42 548 327,58
|3
|Ateshgah Insurance
|35 277 951,37
|4
|Ateshgah Life Insurance
|30 236 971,88
|5
|Azerinsurance
|29 265 164,00
|6
|AzInsurance
|24 844 285,37
|7
|Standard Insurance
|16 824 932,42
|8
|Silk Way Insurance
|16 328 227,78
|9
|Gala Life Insurance
|16 322 183,36
|10
|Mega Insurance
|15 338 565,73
|11
|AXA Mbask
|13 612 251,23
|12
|International Insurance Company
|9 297 930,21
|13
|Azerbaijan Industry Insurance
|8 517 938,34
|14
|AtaInsurance
|7 484 319,28
|15
|Xalg Insurance
|7 434 629,47
|16
|A-Group Insurance
|4 007 147,36
|17
|Garant Insurance
|3 700 183,56
|18
|Alfa Insurance
|2 827 028,08
|19
|Baku Insurance
|2 101 956,73
|20
|Buta Insurance
|1 877 467,95
|21
|Ravan Insurance
|1 333 119,81
|22
|Bashak Inam Insurance
|848 868,74
|23
|Amrah Insurance
|666 262,18
|24
|Azergarant
|202 668,64
|25
|Chartis Azerbaijan
|62 133,00
|26
|Gunay Insurance
|55 838,50
|27
|Era Trans Insurance
|0,00
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author