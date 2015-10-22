 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ranking of insurance companies on incomings

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of insurance companies based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared the ranking of insurance companies based in Azerbaijan for insurance fees to January-September, 2015. 

    The table below shows ranking of the insurance companies: 

    No.Insurance companiesInsurance fees (AZN)
    1Pasha Insurance48 248 028,37
    2Pasha Life Insurance42 548 327,58
    3Ateshgah Insurance35 277 951,37
    4Ateshgah Life Insurance30 236 971,88
    5Azerinsurance29 265 164,00
    6AzInsurance24 844 285,37
    7Standard Insurance16 824 932,42
    8Silk Way Insurance16 328 227,78
    9Gala Life Insurance16 322 183,36
    10Mega Insurance15 338 565,73
    11AXA Mbask13 612 251,23
    12International Insurance Company9 297 930,21
    13Azerbaijan Industry Insurance8 517 938,34
    14AtaInsurance7 484 319,28
    15Xalg Insurance7 434 629,47
    16A-Group Insurance4 007 147,36
    17Garant Insurance3 700 183,56
    18Alfa Insurance2 827 028,08
    19Baku Insurance2 101 956,73
    20Buta Insurance1 877 467,95
    21Ravan Insurance1 333 119,81
    22Bashak Inam Insurance848 868,74
    23Amrah Insurance666 262,18
    24Azergarant202 668,64
    25Chartis Azerbaijan62 133,00
    26Gunay Insurance55 838,50
    27Era Trans Insurance0,00
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi