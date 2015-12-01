Ranking of insurance companies on annual dynamics of incomings (January-October, 2015)

https://report.az/storage/news/49721da9f0d18407dc927c0207f63951/37d3a0b8-3fda-4491-baff-45b2de13514d_292.jpg
Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of insurance companies based in Azerbaijan for their annual dynamics of incomings to January-October, 2015 (in comparison with January-October, 2014).
Ranking has been prepared on basis of report released by the State Insurance Control Service.
|No.
|Insurance companies
|Annual dynamics (%-lə)
|1
|Mega Insurance
|75,01
|2
|Pasha Life Insurance
|36,57
|3
|Pasha Insurance
|26,09
|4
|Ateshgah Insurance
|24,99
|5
|Standard Insurance
|13,57
|6
|AtaInsurance
|8,33
|7
|Gala Life Insurance
|3,73
|8
|A-Group Insurance
|2,02
|9
|Ateshgah Life Insurance
|0,32
|10
|Azerinsurance
|-1,82
|11
|Xalg Insurance
|-5,05
|12
|Azerbaijan Industry Insurance
|-5,94
|13
|AXA-Mbask
|-6,87
|14
|Silk Way Insurance
|-10,00
|15
|AzInsurance
|-10,40
|16
|Amrah Insurance
|-13,74
|17
|Garant Insurance
|-20,18
|18
|Baku Insurance
|-24,73
|19
|International Insurance Company
|-26,06
|20
|Alfa Insurance
|-29,90
|21
|Ravan Insurance
|-40,55
|22
|Azergarant
|-41,42
|23
|“Buta Insurance
|-51,08
|24
|Chartis Azerbaijan
|-59,08
|25
|Gunay Insurance
|-61,10
|26
|Bashak Inam Insurance
|-63,80
|27
|Era Trans Insurance
|-100
