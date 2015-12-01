 Top
    Ranking of insurance companies on annual dynamics of incomings (January-October, 2015)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of insurance companies based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of insurance companies based in Azerbaijan for their annual dynamics of incomings to January-October, 2015 (in comparison with January-October, 2014).

    Ranking has been prepared on basis of report released by the State Insurance Control Service.

    No.Insurance companiesAnnual dynamics (%-lə)
    1Mega Insurance75,01
    2Pasha Life Insurance36,57
    3Pasha Insurance26,09
    4Ateshgah Insurance24,99
    5Standard Insurance13,57
    6AtaInsurance8,33
    7Gala Life Insurance3,73
    8A-Group Insurance2,02
    9Ateshgah Life Insurance0,32
    10Azerinsurance-1,82
    11Xalg Insurance-5,05
    12Azerbaijan Industry Insurance-5,94
    13AXA-Mbask-6,87
    14Silk Way Insurance-10,00
    15AzInsurance-10,40
    16Amrah Insurance-13,74
    17Garant Insurance-20,18
    18Baku Insurance-24,73
    19International Insurance Company-26,06
    20Alfa Insurance-29,90
    21Ravan Insurance-40,55
    22Azergarant-41,42
    23“Buta Insurance-51,08
    24Chartis Azerbaijan-59,08
    25Gunay Insurance-61,10
    26Bashak Inam Insurance-63,80
    27Era Trans Insurance-100
