    Ranking of brokers in Azerbaijan (September, 2015)

    Pasha Capital is a leader of ranking list

    Baku. 8 October. REPORT.AZ/ Referring to the information given by the Baku Stock Fund, Report News Agency presents the ranking of brokers based in Azerbaijan for September, 2015.

    According to the information, Pasha Capital is the leader of ranking list: 

    Position
    (September, 2015)     		Position
    (September, 2014)    		BrokersVolume of operations(AZN)
    11Pasha Capital32 168 037,33
    23Brokdil-Az14 465 463,32
    3-BoB Broker13 549 930,48
    44Unicapital9 484 144,81
    52AzFinance Invest8 108 660,56
    67Xalq Capital6 696 103,43
    75Texnika Capital Management 3 812 188,89
    8-Standard Capital3 462 616,00
    96YapiKredi İnvest2 040 768,00
    108Chelsea Capital14 264,40
