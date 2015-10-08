Ranking of brokers in Azerbaijan (September, 2015)

Baku. 8 October. REPORT.AZ/ Referring to the information given by the Baku Stock Fund, Report News Agency presents the ranking of brokers based in Azerbaijan for September, 2015.
According to the information, Pasha Capital is the leader of ranking list:
|Position
(September, 2015)
|Position
(September, 2014)
|Brokers
|Volume of operations(AZN)
|1
|1
|Pasha Capital
|32 168 037,33
|2
|3
|Brokdil-Az
|14 465 463,32
|3
|-
|BoB Broker
|13 549 930,48
|4
|4
|Unicapital
|9 484 144,81
|5
|2
|AzFinance Invest
|8 108 660,56
|6
|7
|Xalq Capital
|6 696 103,43
|7
|5
|Texnika Capital Management
|3 812 188,89
|8
|-
|Standard Capital
|3 462 616,00
|9
|6
|YapiKredi İnvest
|2 040 768,00
|10
|8
|Chelsea Capital
|14 264,40
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author
