Ranking of brokers in Azerbaijan (April, 2016)

Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) has unveiled ranking of brokers on April for volume of services in government securities and corporate securities market(excluding repo operations).

Report informs citing the stock exchange, 'Unicapital Investment Company' OJS (51,506,000,000 AZN) for the volume of operations. The company is followed by 'Kapital Management Investment Company' OJSC, 'Pasha Kapital' LLC and 'AzFinance Investment Company' CJSC: