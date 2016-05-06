 Top
    Ranking of brokers in Azerbaijan (April, 2016)

    Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) has unveiled ranking of brokers on April for volume of services in government securities and corporate securities market(excluding repo operations).

    Report informs citing the stock exchange, 'Unicapital Investment Company' OJS (51,506,000,000 AZN) for the volume of operations. The company is followed by 'Kapital Management Investment Company' OJSC, 'Pasha Kapital' LLC and 'AzFinance Investment Company' CJSC:

    Position
    (    April, 2016)    		Position
    (March, 2016)    		BrokersVolume of operations 
    (AZN)
    11Unicapital Investment Company51 506 340,73
    24Kapital Management Investment Company8 290 116,06
    33Paşa Capital6 981 462,28
    42AzFinance Investment Company5 912 287,89
