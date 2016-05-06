Ranking of brokers in Azerbaijan (April, 2016)

Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) has unveiled ranking of brokers on April for volume of services in government securities and corporate securities market(excluding repo operations).
Report informs citing the stock exchange, 'Unicapital Investment Company' OJS (51,506,000,000 AZN) for the volume of operations. The company is followed by 'Kapital Management Investment Company' OJSC, 'Pasha Kapital' LLC and 'AzFinance Investment Company' CJSC:
|Position
(April, 2016)
|Position
(March, 2016)
|Brokers
|Volume of operations
(AZN)
|1
|1
|Unicapital Investment Company
|51 506 340,73
|2
|4
|Kapital Management Investment Company
|8 290 116,06
|3
|3
|Paşa Capital
|6 981 462,28
|4
|2
|AzFinance Investment Company
|5 912 287,89
