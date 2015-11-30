Ranking of banks on unlimited deposits (TOP-10)

https://report.az/storage/news/e1281a08901121b1f79f25baf01bf0a0/3ec2fe94-529a-41fe-aa6c-2924b2761d83_292.jpg
Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on unlimited deposits on October 1, 2015.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Unlimited deposits
(in thsd. AZN)
|1
|Pasha Bank
|610 188
|2
|Turanbank
|123 597
|3
|ASB Bank
|68 764
|4
|Rabitabank
|60 602
|5
|SilkWaybank
|27 087
|6
|Demirbank
|22 246
|7
|Muganbank
|20 772
|8
|Zaminbank
|15 967
|9
|Expressbank
|12 002
|10
|Parabank
|10 911
Economic DepartmentNews Author