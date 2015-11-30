 Top
    Ranking of banks on unlimited deposits (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared TOP-10 ranking of banks to October 1,2015

    Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on unlimited deposits on October 1, 2015.

    The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks: 

    No.BanksUnlimited deposits
    (in thsd. AZN)
    1Pasha Bank 610 188
    2Turanbank123 597
    3ASB Bank68 764
    4Rabitabank60 602
    5SilkWaybank27 087
    6Demirbank22 246
    7Muganbank20 772
    8Zaminbank15 967
    9Expressbank12 002
    10Parabank10 911
