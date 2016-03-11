Ranking of banks on share of profitability in credit portfolio (TOP-10)

https://report.az/storage/news/35e3e53146a801af172cf8aa61459c7a/014d8182-295b-448b-92e4-98c7c8c5998a_292.jpg
Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared the ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on share of profitability in credit portfolio in 2015.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Profity/ Credit portfolio (%)
|1
|Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan
|31,0
|2
|Caspian Development Bank
|7,7
|3
|Bank Melli İran-Baku
|3,2
|4
|ASB Bank
|1,5
|5
|AFB Bank
|1,1
|6
|Rabitabank
|1,0
|7
|Bank Avrasiya
|0,6
|8
|SilkwayBank
|0,5
|9
|Kredobank
|0,5
|10
|Pasha Bank
|0,4
